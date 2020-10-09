Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,449.43

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1,449.43 and traded as high as $2,056.91. Burberry Group shares last traded at $1,580.57, with a volume of 1,810,000 shares traded.

Several research firms recently commented on BRBY. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,490 ($19.47) to GBX 1,336 ($17.46) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Societe Generale cut their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 1,750 ($22.87) to GBX 1,720 ($22.47) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 1,450 ($18.95) to GBX 1,550 ($20.25) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 1,510 ($19.73) to GBX 1,410 ($18.42) and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,588.64 ($20.76).

The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.37, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,506.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,451.64.

In other news, insider Matthew Key bought 497 shares of Burberry Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,309 ($17.10) per share, for a total transaction of £6,505.73 ($8,500.89). Also, insider Sam Fischer purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,265 ($16.53) per share, for a total transaction of £37,950 ($49,588.40).

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

