Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,449.43

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1,449.43 and traded as high as $2,056.91. Burberry Group shares last traded at $1,580.57, with a volume of 1,810,000 shares traded.
Several research firms recently commented on BRBY. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,490 ($19.47) to GBX 1,336 ($17.46) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Societe Generale cut their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 1,750 ($22.87) to GBX 1,720 ($22.47) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 1,450 ($18.95) to GBX 1,550 ($20.25) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 1,510 ($19.73) to GBX 1,410 ($18.42) and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,588.64 ($20.76).
The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.37, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,506.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,451.64.
About Burberry Group (LON:BRBY)
Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.
