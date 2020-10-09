Bytecoin Hits Market Capitalization of $25.71 Million (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. Bytecoin has a market cap of $25.71 million and $27,524.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Bytecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $115.51 or 0.01042577 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003158 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 44.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000327 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

Bytecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org . Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bytecoin Coin Trading

Bytecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

