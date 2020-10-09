Bytom (BTM) Hits Market Cap of $89.89 Million

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Bytom has a total market cap of $89.89 million and $7.67 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0652 or 0.00000589 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bytom has traded 2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.73 or 0.00431317 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011200 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 56.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000023 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003555 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002901 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

About Bytom

BTM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,625,658,825 coins and its circulating supply is 1,378,373,894 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official website is bytom.io . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bytom

Bytom can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

