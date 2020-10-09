Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,800.83.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cable One from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Shares of CABO stock traded up $6.85 on Friday, reaching $1,836.98. 39 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,026. The company has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.99 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,812.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,777.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Cable One has a twelve month low of $1,031.39 and a twelve month high of $2,044.41.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $10.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.82 by $1.81. Cable One had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cable One will post 44.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cable One news, insider Peter N. Witty sold 323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,924.69, for a total transaction of $621,674.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,790,553.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael E. Bowker sold 321 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,701.22, for a total value of $546,091.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,857 shares in the company, valued at $4,860,385.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,677 shares of company stock valued at $4,983,077. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Cable One by 611.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,280,000 after purchasing an additional 102,782 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Cable One during the 1st quarter worth $53,901,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cable One by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 504,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,703,000 after purchasing an additional 18,772 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 6,406.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,065,000 after purchasing an additional 17,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 319.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,529,000 after purchasing an additional 11,828 shares during the last quarter. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

