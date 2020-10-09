Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Upgraded to “Buy” by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

CMCL stock opened at $17.62 on Monday. Caledonia Mining has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $29.39.

Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $22.91 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from Caledonia Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Caledonia Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Caledonia Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Caledonia Mining during the second quarter worth $118,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Caledonia Mining during the second quarter worth $120,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Caledonia Mining by 16.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter.

Caledonia Mining Company Profile

Caledonia Mining Corp. Plc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mines. It operates through the following geographic segments: Zimbabwe, and South Africa. The Zimbabwe segment comprises Caledonia Holdings Zimbabwe Limited and subsidiaries. The South Africa segment comprise a gold mine, that is on care and maintenance, as well as sales made by Caledonia Mining South Africa Proprietary Limited to the Blanket Mine.

