Camber Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) Shares Gap Down to $1.25

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.25, but opened at $1.11. Camber Energy shares last traded at $0.99, with a volume of 1,862,948 shares trading hands.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Camber Energy stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 109,834 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.94% of Camber Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Camber Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI)

Camber Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the Cline shale and upper Wolfberry shale in Glasscock County, Texas. As of March 31, 2020, its total estimated proved reserves were 133,442 million barrels of oil equivalent comprising 54,850 barrels of crude oil reserves, 43,955 barrels of NGL reserves, and 207,823 million cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

