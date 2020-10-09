Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from $410.00 to $444.00. The company traded as high as $316.61 and last traded at $314.03, with a volume of 2818 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $309.98.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CP. Citigroup boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $215.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $341.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $271.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.10.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 129.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 955,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,183,000 after acquiring an additional 539,613 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 19.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,017,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $767,472,000 after buying an additional 490,263 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 21.9% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,279,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $500,458,000 after acquiring an additional 408,973 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 235.8% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 498,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,336,000 after buying an additional 350,162 shares during the period. Finally, QV Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter worth $61,266,000. 71.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $41.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $299.34 and a 200 day moving average of $259.57.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $4.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.32. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 34.28% and a net margin of 29.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a $0.7065 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.92%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

