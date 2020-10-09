Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Price Target Increased to C$438.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Raymond James from C$398.00 to C$438.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.07% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$420.00 to C$450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$375.00 to C$390.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$387.00 to C$409.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$370.00 to C$410.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$395.00 to C$410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$391.58.
CP stock traded down C$1.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$409.06. 521,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,057. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$395.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$352.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.90, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.81. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of C$252.00 and a 52 week high of C$412.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.44 billion and a PE ratio of 24.16.
Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
