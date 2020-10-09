Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Canfor from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. TD Securities raised their target price on Canfor from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $23.50 target price on shares of Canfor in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Canfor from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.42.

Get Canfor alerts:

Shares of Canfor stock opened at $11.87 on Monday. Canfor has a 1 year low of $4.29 and a 1 year high of $14.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.26.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, pulp and paper products, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood products, and wood pellets, as well as produces green energy.

Featured Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.