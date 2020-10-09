Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) Price Target Lowered to $6.50 at Scotiabank

Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from $7.00 to $6.50 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. CIBC raised their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from $5.75 to $6.75 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

Shares of CFPUF stock opened at $3.50 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.81 and a 200 day moving average of $4.02. Canfor Pulp Products has a 1 year low of $2.87 and a 1 year high of $7.65.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached and unbleached kraft, and coloured kraft papers.

