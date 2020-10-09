Cantor Fitzgerald Increases Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) Price Target to $15.50

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) had its price objective hoisted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $12.50 to $15.50 in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:APHA opened at $5.67 on Monday. Aphria has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 3.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.65 and a beta of 2.12.

Get Aphria alerts:

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.64 million. Aphria had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 14.89%. Equities research analysts predict that Aphria will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Aphria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aphria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.