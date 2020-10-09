Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Capital Power Corp (OTCMKTS:CPXWF)’s share price rose 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.44 and last traded at $22.44. Approximately 568 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 2,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.31.

CPXWF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Capital Power from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Capital Power from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Capital Power from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.20.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns approximately 5,100 megawatts of power generation capacity.

