Cappasity (CAPP) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $17,612.00

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Cappasity has a market cap of $602,845.59 and $17,612.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cappasity token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, IDAX, IDEX and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Cappasity has traded 46% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cappasity alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001379 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00019929 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00041944 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009033 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006548 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $549.90 or 0.04966515 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00056387 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00032049 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Cappasity Profile

CAPP is a token. It was first traded on August 30th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 663,271,025 tokens. Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cappasity’s official website is artoken.io . Cappasity’s official message board is medium.com/cappasity-blog . The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Cappasity

Cappasity can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDAX, Cryptopia and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cappasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cappasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cappasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cappasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cappasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.