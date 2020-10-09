Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition (NYSE:CPSR) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPSR) were down 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.78 and last traded at $9.80. Approximately 40,606 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 75,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

About Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition (NYSE:CPSR)

Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. intends on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the consumer, healthcare, and technology, media and telecommunications industries.

