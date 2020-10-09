CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) had its price target hoisted by BTIG Research from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CDNA. Zacks Investment Research raised CareDx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on CareDx from $46.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CareDx from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on CareDx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.50.

CDNA opened at $50.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.84 and a beta of 0.81. CareDx has a 52-week low of $13.04 and a 52-week high of $52.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.76 and its 200-day moving average is $30.78.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $41.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.61 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. CareDx’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CareDx will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $316,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,974 shares in the company, valued at $13,684,936.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,854,933 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of CareDx during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CareDx during the second quarter worth about $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CareDx by 267.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of CareDx during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of CareDx by 65.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc, a precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

