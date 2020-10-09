CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Earns Underperform Rating from Analysts at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of CarMax (NYSE:KMX) in a research report report published on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on KMX. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Argus upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of CarMax from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CarMax presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $103.19.

Get CarMax alerts:

Shares of KMX stock opened at $95.94 on Monday. CarMax has a 12 month low of $37.59 and a 12 month high of $109.31. The stock has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.27.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CarMax will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CarMax news, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 2,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $206,486.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,933 shares in the company, valued at $483,434. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. Blaylock sold 10,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.37, for a total transaction of $911,574.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,401.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 458,295 shares of company stock valued at $44,382,115 in the last quarter. 2.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 3,300.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 1,173.1% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 157.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the second quarter valued at $48,000.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.