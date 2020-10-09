Carnival (NYSE:CUK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Carnival (NYSE:CUK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($2.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.20) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Carnival had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 17.53%.

Carnival stock opened at $13.62 on Friday. Carnival has a 52 week low of $7.08 and a 52 week high of $49.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.96.

CUK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays raised Carnival from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Carnival in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank raised Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Carnival from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Carnival plc operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

