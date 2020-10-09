Carnival (NYSE:CUK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Carnival (NYSE:CUK) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($2.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.20) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Carnival had a negative net margin of 17.53% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%.

Shares of NYSE:CUK opened at $13.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.41 and a 200 day moving average of $12.81. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.96. Carnival has a 12-month low of $7.08 and a 12-month high of $49.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Get Carnival alerts:

CUK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Carnival from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays raised shares of Carnival from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Carnival in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival has an average rating of “Hold”.

Carnival plc operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.