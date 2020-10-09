Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) in a report published on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded Carvana from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Carvana from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on Carvana from $89.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Carvana from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Carvana from $127.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $194.57.

Get Carvana alerts:

NYSE:CVNA opened at $214.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.76 and a beta of 2.50. Carvana has a 1-year low of $22.16 and a 1-year high of $242.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $200.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.60.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 83.73% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. Equities analysts forecast that Carvana will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carvana news, Director Ira J. Platt sold 71,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $14,976,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,157,215.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total value of $38,494,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,719,155.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 636,000 shares of company stock valued at $129,885,990. 12.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Carvana by 159.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,575,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654,539 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 408.5% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,100,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,969,000 after buying an additional 4,097,265 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,330,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,968,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,407,000 after buying an additional 1,412,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAS Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,824,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,680,000 after buying an additional 1,049,366 shares in the last quarter. 49.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.