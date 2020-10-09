Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Shares Gap Down to $7.53

Shares of Carver Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CARV) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.53, but opened at $7.02. Carver Bancorp shares last traded at $7.10, with a volume of 6,361 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Carver Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.61, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.49.

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.23 million during the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative net margin of 20.13% and a negative return on equity of 118.87%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Carver Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Carver Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Carver Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $436,000. Institutional investors own 11.13% of the company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:CARV)

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank, a federally chartered savings bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

