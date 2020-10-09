Caspian (CSP) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $78,139.00

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 9th. One Caspian token can currently be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and KuCoin. Caspian has a market cap of $1.84 million and approximately $78,139.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Caspian has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Caspian

Caspian (CRYPTO:CSP) is a token. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 tokens. Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech . Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech . Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech

Caspian Token Trading

Caspian can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Caspian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Caspian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

