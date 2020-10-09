CCOM Group (OTCMKTS:CCOM) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.96

CCOM Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCOM)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.96 and traded as low as $0.87. CCOM Group shares last traded at $0.88, with a volume of 13,043 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 million, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.95.

CCOM Group (OTCMKTS:CCOM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The construction company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. CCOM Group had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $26.69 million during the quarter.

CCOM Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes heating, ventilating, and air conditioning equipment (HVAC) in the United States. It also distributes whole-house generators; climate control systems; plumbing and electrical fixtures and supplies; and parts and accessories. In addition, the company provides control system design, custom control panel fabrication, technical field support, in-house training, and climate control consultation services for engineers and installers; and designs direct digital control systems, as well as systems that control multi-location facilities through the Internet.

