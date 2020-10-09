Celer Network Price Tops $0.0045 (CELR)

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. In the last seven days, Celer Network has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. Celer Network has a total market cap of $17.73 million and approximately $2.42 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celer Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, TOKOK, Gate.io and Binance.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Celer Network alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00019926 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00041930 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009027 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006590 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $540.73 or 0.04880942 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00055602 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00032019 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Celer Network Profile

Celer Network (CRYPTO:CELR) is a token. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,943,227,973 tokens. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Celer Network is medium.com/celer-network . Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#

Celer Network Token Trading

Celer Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bilaxy, Binance and TOKOK. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celer Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Celer Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celer Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.