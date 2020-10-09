Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLNXF) Shares Down 3.8%

Cellnex Telecom SA (OTCMKTS:CLNXF)’s share price traded down 3.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $61.50 and last traded at $61.50. 572 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 3,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.90.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a report on Monday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cellnex Telecom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.19.

Cellnex Telecom, SA operates infrastructure for wireless telecommunication in Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure, and Other Network Services. It offers co-location services in its infrastructure allowing mobile carriers to install their telecommunications and wireless radio broadcast equipment; and multi-operator telephony network solutions for open and closed environments through distributed antenna systems and small cells technologies.

