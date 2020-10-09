Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) Receives $8.44 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.44.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CVE shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $2.70 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE:CVE traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.02. 222,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,162,438. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.05. Cenovus Energy has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $10.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 2.75.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.10. Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.03% and a negative net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 64,258,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $129,663,000 after acquiring an additional 10,971,752 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 47.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,317,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,901,000 after buying an additional 4,314,459 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 178.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,297,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,781,000 after buying an additional 5,963,011 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 2.7% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,464,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,098,000 after buying an additional 225,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the second quarter worth about $38,886,000. 73.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

