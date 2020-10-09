Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $42.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Central Garden & Pet have outperformed the industry in the past three months. Much of the stock’s momentum is driven by a sturdy third-quarter fiscal 2020, wherein top and bottom lines beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and grew year over year. Results primarily benefited from strong organic growth across both segments and gains from the C&S acquisition. Margins were also robust in the quarter driven by improved overhead leverage and reduced promotional activity, mainly related to the pandemic. Management informed that fiscal fourth quarter generally attracts smaller earnings, which coupled with increased investments in the period, is likely to result in delivering a slight loss in the quarter. Nevertheless, it envisions earnings per share at or above $1.90 for fiscal 2020, suggesting growth of nearly 18% year over year.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CENT. KeyCorp increased their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENT opened at $41.62 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.81. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $23.82 and a one year high of $44.80.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $833.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.68 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 4.28%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Howard Machek sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total transaction of $342,900.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,979 shares in the company, valued at $1,218,399.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 1,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $69,043.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,444.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 346,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,522,000 after buying an additional 24,826 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 367.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after buying an additional 138,461 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,807,000 after buying an additional 5,137 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after buying an additional 17,617 shares during the period. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 74,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. 17.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

