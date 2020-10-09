Ceres Global (TSE:CRP) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.05

Ceres Global Ag Corp. (TSE:CRP)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.05 and traded as high as $3.25. Ceres Global shares last traded at $3.25, with a volume of 2,300 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $105.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.06.

Ceres Global Company Profile (TSE:CRP)

Ceres Global Ag Corp. procures and provides agricultural commodities and value-added products, industrial products, fertilizers, energy products, and supply chain logistics services. It operates through two segments, Grain Trading, Handling and Storage; and Logistics and Supply Chain Solutions. The company engages in the grain storage, procurement, and merchandising of specialty grains and oilseeds, such as oats, barley, rye, hard red spring wheat, durum wheat, canola, and pulses through six grain storage and handling facilities in Minnesota, Saskatchewan, and Ontario.

