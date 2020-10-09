CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $87.53

CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $87.53 and traded as high as $92.80. CGI shares last traded at $89.85, with a volume of 475,464 shares changing hands.

GIB.A has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price target on CGI from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James set a C$102.00 target price on CGI and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. CIBC upped their target price on CGI from C$88.00 to C$91.50 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Pi Financial upped their target price on CGI from C$109.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on CGI from C$100.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. CGI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$103.50.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$91.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$87.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.80, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.33.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

