Chandler Asset Management Inc. Acquires 128,345 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Chandler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 42.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 428,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128,345 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 13.6% of Chandler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Chandler Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $37,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 162.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,922,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,123,000 after buying an additional 13,558,423 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,826,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,152,000 after purchasing an additional 807,854 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,886,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,080,000 after purchasing an additional 162,897 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,882,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,256,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,072,000 after purchasing an additional 265,524 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $87.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,273,659. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.85. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $76.49 and a twelve month high of $89.59.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

Recommended Story: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.