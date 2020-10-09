Chandler Asset Management Inc. Invests $24.05 Million in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Chandler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 141,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,050,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 8.6% of Chandler Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 437.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Cabana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 450.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $176.62. 17,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,023,030. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.27. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $109.49 and a 52-week high of $181.67.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

