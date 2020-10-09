Chandler Asset Management Inc. Purchases 6,200 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Chandler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for 11.2% of Chandler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Chandler Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $31,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 53.8% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after buying an additional 5,135 shares in the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 9,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $198.91. 14,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,802,608. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $188.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.66. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $117.87 and a 1 year high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

