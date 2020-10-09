Chandler Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Chandler Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 0.8% of Chandler Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Chandler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMBS. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $456,000. BEAM Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.7% in the third quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.6% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Parkside Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 53.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 94,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,125,000 after acquiring an additional 32,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.09. 15,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,533,418. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.33. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $50.77 and a twelve month high of $54.74.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

