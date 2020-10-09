Charles Stanley Group (LON:CAY) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $254.28

Charles Stanley Group plc (LON:CAY)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $254.28 and traded as low as $220.80. Charles Stanley Group shares last traded at $220.80, with a volume of 662 shares.

Separately, Peel Hunt boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Stanley Group from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 235.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 254.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29.

Charles Stanley Group PLC provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four divisions: Investment Management Services, Asset Management, Financial Planning, and Charles Stanley Direct. The Investment Management Services division offers discretionary, advisory, cash management, and execution-only services to private clients, trusts, charities, and companies.

