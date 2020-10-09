Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) Shares Gap Down to $12.31

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.31, but opened at $11.65. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $11.57, with a volume of 275 shares.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. BofA Securities began coverage on shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.20.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMPI)

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. It engages in the field of CpG oligonucleotides and validates an approach that combines the ability of CpG DNA to activate an anti-tumor T-cell response with checkpoint inhibition to overcome a tumor's ability to mute the immune response.

