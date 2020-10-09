Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $81.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Chegg, Inc. provides a social education platform. The Company rents and sells print textbooks; and provides eTextbooks, supplemental materials, homework help, textbook buyback, courses, and college admissions and scholarship services, as well as offers enrollment marketing and brand advertising services. Chegg, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CHGG. Citigroup upgraded shares of Chegg from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chegg from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Chegg in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Chegg from $67.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Chegg from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.13.

Shares of NYSE CHGG opened at $79.94 on Monday. Chegg has a one year low of $25.89 and a one year high of $89.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 8.20 and a quick ratio of 8.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -7,986.01, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.97.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. Chegg had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $153.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chegg will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chegg news, Director John E. York sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total value of $733,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,965,996.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total value of $2,369,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,063,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,565,575.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,043 shares of company stock valued at $11,852,810. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 18,377.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,871,000 after acquiring an additional 596,714 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 196.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after acquiring an additional 108,483 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 15,543 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Chegg during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 302.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 51,392 shares during the period.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

