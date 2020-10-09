ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) Receives $74.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.25.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCXI. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th.

In other news, major shareholder (International) Ltd Vifor sold 49,258 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total value of $2,656,483.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 706,237 shares of company stock worth $39,182,437. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in ChemoCentryx by 252.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its position in ChemoCentryx by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ChemoCentryx stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.09. The stock had a trading volume of 4,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,245. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -109.37 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 9.00, a current ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ChemoCentryx has a 1 year low of $7.19 and a 1 year high of $65.43.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $49.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.57%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

