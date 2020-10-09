ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS) Shares Gap Down to $30.51

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $30.51, but opened at $28.64. ChoiceOne Financial Services shares last traded at $28.64, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Get ChoiceOne Financial Services alerts:

ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.63 million for the quarter. ChoiceOne Financial Services had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 7.39%.

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ChoiceOne Bank and Lakestone Bank & Trust that provides community banking services to corporations, partnerships, and individuals in Michigan. The company offers various deposit products, including time, savings, checking, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for ChoiceOne Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChoiceOne Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.