Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Downgraded to Sell at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has $6.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CPXGF. TD Securities lowered their target price on Cineplex from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. CIBC reduced their price target on Cineplex from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. National Bank Financial raised Cineplex from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Cineplex from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Cineplex from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Cineplex has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.88.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPXGF opened at $3.77 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.80. Cineplex has a one year low of $3.58 and a one year high of $26.19.

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatre and digital commerce.

