Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Cut to Sector Perform at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial cut shares of Cineplex (TSE:CGX) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has C$8.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$12.50. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cineplex’s FY2020 earnings at ($6.69) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.75) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CGX. CIBC decreased their price target on Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Cineplex from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity cut Cineplex from a hold rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. TD Securities reduced their target price on Cineplex from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Cineplex from C$34.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$7.71.

Cineplex stock opened at C$4.89 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.70. The stock has a market cap of $309.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19. Cineplex has a 12-month low of C$4.72 and a 12-month high of C$34.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 652.72.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported C($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$21.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$48.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cineplex will post -0.8000614 EPS for the current year.

In other Cineplex news, Director Phyllis Yaffe purchased 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$9.63 per share, with a total value of C$26,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$240,750.

About Cineplex

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatre and digital commerce.

