Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Stock Rating Lowered by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Cineplex (TSE:CGX) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has C$6.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$12.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Cineplex from a hold rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$7.71.

Shares of TSE:CGX opened at C$4.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $309.70 million and a PE ratio of -1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.70. Cineplex has a one year low of C$4.72 and a one year high of C$34.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 652.72, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported C($1.55) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$21.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$48.70 million. Equities research analysts predict that Cineplex will post -0.8000614 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Phyllis Yaffe bought 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$9.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,964.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at C$240,750.

About Cineplex

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatre and digital commerce.

