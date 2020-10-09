Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.13.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. 140166 raised their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays upgraded Cirrus Logic from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.
NASDAQ:CRUS traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.00. 1,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 829,535. Cirrus Logic has a 52 week low of $47.04 and a 52 week high of $91.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.15.
In related news, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $46,243.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,387.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 50.0% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 29.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 9,819.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cirrus Logic Company Profile
Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.
Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands
Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.