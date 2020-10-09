Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.13.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. 140166 raised their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays upgraded Cirrus Logic from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

NASDAQ:CRUS traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.00. 1,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 829,535. Cirrus Logic has a 52 week low of $47.04 and a 52 week high of $91.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.15.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $242.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.25 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $46,243.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,387.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 50.0% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 29.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 9,819.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.