Citigroup Lowers Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) to Neutral

Citigroup lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV to a buy rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $174.33.

Shares of ASR stock opened at $115.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.60. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV has a one year low of $82.08 and a one year high of $210.38.

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $75.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.26 million. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 10.33%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 101,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,346,000 after purchasing an additional 40,529 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 124,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,697,000 after acquiring an additional 9,815 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 5,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 37,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.11% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. It operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan. The company provides aeronautical services, which include passenger, aircraft landing and parking, passenger walkway, and airport security services.

