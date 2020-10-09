Citigroup Upgrades Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) to Neutral

Citigroup upgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $2.50 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $1.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in a report on Sunday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.50.

HMHC stock opened at $2.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $6.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.95.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative net margin of 35.25% and a negative return on equity of 42.60%. The firm had revenue of $251.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.14 million.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 195.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 34,681 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 184,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 14,761 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 168,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 42,584 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,242,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 395,623 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

