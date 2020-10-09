Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) to report $0.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Clarus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.18. Clarus posted earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Clarus will report full year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Clarus.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Clarus had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $30.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Clarus in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Roth Capital raised Clarus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Clarus from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLAR traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.06. The stock had a trading volume of 307 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,494. Clarus has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $15.73. The company has a market capitalization of $456.71 million, a PE ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.52 and its 200 day moving average is $11.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

In other news, Director Donald House sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $197,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,403,890.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clarus by 6.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 335,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 19,547 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Clarus by 29.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Clarus by 225.9% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 169,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 117,450 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Clarus by 35.1% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 309,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after buying an additional 80,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Clarus by 43.3% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. 64.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare categories.

