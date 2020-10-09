Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $55.53 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) to report sales of $55.53 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Clarus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $52.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $57.10 million. Clarus reported sales of $60.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Clarus will report full year sales of $199.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $192.00 million to $206.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $230.13 million, with estimates ranging from $213.00 million to $248.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Clarus.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $30.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 million. Clarus had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 6.83%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Clarus in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Clarus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Clarus from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Roth Capital raised shares of Clarus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CLAR traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.06. 307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 5.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.71 million, a P/E ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.27. Clarus has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $15.73.

In related news, Director Donald House sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $197,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 182,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,403,890.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLAR. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarus in the second quarter valued at about $127,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarus in the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Clarus by 29.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Clarus by 169.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 8,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarus in the second quarter valued at approximately $183,000. 64.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare categories.

