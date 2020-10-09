Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Hits New 52-Week High at $42.37

Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $42.37 and last traded at $42.25, with a volume of 8997 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.95.

CLW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Clearwater Paper from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Clearwater Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.70 and its 200-day moving average is $31.40. The company has a market capitalization of $678.62 million, a PE ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 7.94%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clearwater Paper Corp will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 333,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,636,000 after acquiring an additional 8,996 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper during the second quarter worth approximately $336,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 12.5% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper during the second quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW)

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

