CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Given New $141.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) had its price target lifted by Rosenblatt Securities from $138.00 to $141.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of CME Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set a sell rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $178.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of CME Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $176.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $182.94.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $170.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $61.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group has a one year low of $131.80 and a one year high of $225.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $169.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.98.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 46.39% and a return on equity of 9.93%. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CME Group will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total transaction of $155,898.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,234.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Suskind sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.61, for a total transaction of $349,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,484.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,900 shares of company stock worth $2,695,838. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in CME Group by 6,150.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,126,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092,291 shares in the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its position in CME Group by 67.7% in the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,586,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,946,000 after acquiring an additional 640,859 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CME Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,282,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,434,567,000 after acquiring an additional 637,407 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in CME Group by 217.0% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 827,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,160,000 after acquiring an additional 566,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in CME Group by 613.1% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 595,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,779,000 after acquiring an additional 511,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

