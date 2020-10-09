CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) PT Raised to $58.00 at Morgan Stanley

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays downgraded CMS Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on CMS Energy from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CMS Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.21.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Shares of CMS opened at $63.87 on Monday. CMS Energy has a 12-month low of $46.03 and a 12-month high of $69.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.39.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CMS Energy will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 1,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total transaction of $99,443.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,666.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 2,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $148,215.00. Insiders sold a total of 8,743 shares of company stock worth $538,927 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMS. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 1,232.4% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Article: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.