Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.53.

CCEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ABN Amro upgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

CCEP stock opened at $40.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.59. Coca-Cola European Partners has a 1 year low of $28.35 and a 1 year high of $58.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.66.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCEP. Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the second quarter worth about $127,701,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 1,509.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,728,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,148 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 172.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,045,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,098 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,328,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,204,000 after purchasing an additional 916,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 246.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,032,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,978,000 after purchasing an additional 734,718 shares in the last quarter. 26.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

