Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.53.
CCEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ABN Amro upgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.
CCEP stock opened at $40.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.59. Coca-Cola European Partners has a 1 year low of $28.35 and a 1 year high of $58.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.66.
Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile
Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.
