Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Upgraded by Raymond James to “Market Perform”

Raymond James upgraded shares of Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CCOI. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Cogent Communications from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Cogent Communications from $96.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Cogent Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub lowered Cogent Communications from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Cogent Communications from a sell rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.00.

NASDAQ CCOI opened at $62.23 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.21. Cogent Communications has a twelve month low of $54.78 and a twelve month high of $92.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 74.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.10.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $140.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cogent Communications will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cogent Communications news, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $26,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $60,105.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,780 shares of company stock valued at $471,113. Insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Cogent Communications by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 67,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 24,349 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 16,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 153,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,908,000 after buying an additional 42,700 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cogent Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,083,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

