Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Upgraded by Raymond James to “Market Perform”

Raymond James upgraded shares of Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CCOI. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Cogent Communications from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Cogent Communications from $96.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Cogent Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub lowered Cogent Communications from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Cogent Communications from a sell rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.00.
NASDAQ CCOI opened at $62.23 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.21. Cogent Communications has a twelve month low of $54.78 and a twelve month high of $92.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 74.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.10.
In other Cogent Communications news, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $26,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $60,105.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,780 shares of company stock valued at $471,113. Insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Cogent Communications by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 67,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 24,349 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 16,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 153,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,908,000 after buying an additional 42,700 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cogent Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,083,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.
About Cogent Communications
Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.
